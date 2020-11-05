A Grantham-based sports charity has launched a new programme to keep children active and ensure they get a nutritious meal during the school holidays.

Inspire+, based in Springfield Business Park, Grantham, hosted its first ‘Move and Food’ provision during half-term last week by delivering hot meals and activity packs to children in their homes across Grantham.

The programme aims to support children and combat issues that some have faced since the coronavirus outbreak.