A sports education charity held its first face-to-face conference for years.

The 2022 inspire+ conference took place on Friday September 16 at Belton Woods Hotel.

Attended by 40 local member schools of the charity, the conference had keynotes from its patrons Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam and Alan Watkinson.

Inspire Plus held its first face to face conference in two years. (59519067)

The former world 400m hurdler Dai Greene, one of the guest speakers, was officially announced as a sports ambassador and will join the team by visiting schools and providing assemblies.

The attendees had the opportunity to participate in workshops offered with contributions from Carol Hines, former headteacher at Bluecoat and 52 Lives Greig and Jaime.

The conference was the first one delivered face-to-face in two years, and the feedback from schools was very positive.

