The popular Inspire+ Mini Olympics is going virtual for the second year running.

The annual event normally sees thousands of schoolchildren from across the region coming together to take part in a variety of sporting events at The Meres stadium.

But as the Grantham-based sports and education charity embarks on its 14th year of hosting, the challenges of Covid-19 will see the event go virtual again.

Inspire+ hosted their virtual 'Mini Olympics' in 2020. Pictured: Belmont School. (47946486)

This year the charity have created videos to challenge youngsters to learn new skills and show one of the Olympic or Paralympics values or one of the five ways to wellbeing. Children will be able to download a bingo card and tick off the values as they complete them either individually or as a class.

The event goes live on Tuesday, June 15. Families are welcome to continue having a go at the videos themselves at home. They can access the videos and resources through the Inspire+website from June 15.

Once completed, participants can download a certificate in recognition of their achievement.

Organiser of the Mini Olympics and the charity's operation manager, Chris Graves said: “Last year saw over 11,000 people take part, this year we are hoping we can smash this figure and help inspire children to a summer of physical activity.

"We would like to thank everyone who has contributed to the challenges including councillor Kelham Cook and to our sponsors; SKDC, Grantham Rotary Club and Nettl & Redlime of Newark & Grantham."

For more information, visit: www.inspireplus.org.uk