Bottesford FC has released tickets for an evening of after dinner entertainment with former footballer Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock and comedian John Stiles.

The club will be welcoming former professional footballer and popular TV personality Ruddock to Bottesford Village Hall on Saturday, October 1, from 7pm.

‘Razor’ played for Liverpool and West Ham United among other clubs and will be sharing stories from his life as a player and beyond.

An evening with Neil 'Razor' Ruddock (58525878)

Guests will also enjoy a two-course meal and be entertained by John Stiles, also a former footballer with Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers and son of 1966 World Cup winner Nobby Stiles.

Tickets are on sale now with only a limited number available. For further information, contact: chrismillardifa@aol.com

The evening will also feature a sporting memorabilia auction.