More news, no ads

A council's gritter is rocking its way around the county during the heatwave.

Lincolnshire County Council's 'Spreaddie Mercury', a hot-weather gritter, has been out in action for the first time.

Roads are being damaged in Lincolnshire due to the recent high temperatures.

Photo: istock

The county had a peak road surface temperature of 56.3C yesterday (July 18).