Spring lambs pay 'surprise' visit to Richard House Care Home residents in Grantham
Published: 11:20, 13 February 2023
| Updated: 11:21, 13 February 2023
Some lambs paid a visit to care home residents in Grantham.
The residents of the Richard House Care Home, Gorse Road, had some lambs visit them from Hungerton Farms in Grantham.
Anita Asken, activities co-ordinator at the care home, said: "We have had a lovely morning here at Richard House with spring lambs visiting.
"One resident Gwen loves lambs so it was a big surprise for her and she couldn't put the lamb down. Gwen said it was the best thing ever.
"All the residents loved seeing the lambs and having a cuddle."