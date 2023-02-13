Some lambs paid a visit to care home residents in Grantham.

The residents of the Richard House Care Home, Gorse Road, had some lambs visit them from Hungerton Farms in Grantham.

Anita Asken, activities co-ordinator at the care home, said: "We have had a lovely morning here at Richard House with spring lambs visiting.

Residents with the lambs. Photo: Anita Asken (62401068)

"One resident Gwen loves lambs so it was a big surprise for her and she couldn't put the lamb down. Gwen said it was the best thing ever.

The residents loved the surprise visit from the lambs. Photo: Anita Asken (62401112)

Gwen with a lamb. Photo: Anita Asken (62401020)

"All the residents loved seeing the lambs and having a cuddle."