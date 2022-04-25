A Spring Market has been hailed a success by organisers.

Some 20 stalls were set up as The Garden Yard on Union Street, Grantham, hosted a Spring Market on Sunday.

Stallholders were selling candles, tea, local artwork, handmade bags and bunting while the usual treats were for sale in The Garden Yard.

Alice and Arlene Reeves, Nice smelly things (56255735)

Sarah Gibson, co-owner of The Garden Yard, said: "It was brilliant, all the stalls I think did really well and we had lots of customers for us as well.

"It was lovely weather, the staff worked really hard, and it was just brilliant."

In the past The Garden Yard has held similar markets in the summer and at Christmas, and they hope to host events later in the year.

Rosie Archer, GMD Designs (56255738)

Sally Abbs, Caroline Midgley, Sent with Love (56255742)

Lisa Richardson, The Gift Box (56255748)

Mary Sheppard, Jenny Simpson (56255758)

Michelle Tasker (56255775)

Luke and Linda Kinch , Floating Flowers (56255785)

Katy Shaw, Rose Gibson (56255788)

The event took place from 10am to 4pm.