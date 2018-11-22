Campaigners who bought their village pub say it is unlikely the venture will re-open before May.

The Save the Thorold Arms group had hoped to open it in December, but say it is taking time to get a good builder.

Villagers in Hougham and Marston surpassed their £210,000 target in July so they could buy the Thorold Arms, in Marston, that had lain empty for three years.

Despite receiving other grants and loans from the Plunkett Foundation, they are still £90,000 short of what is needed to transform the pub into a community hub with pub, shop, cafe and B&B.

This week, the community interest company that bought the pub submitted plans to South Kesteven District Council to extend the toilets to allow disabled facilities.

Fund-raiser Mike Allen said some work has already been done to the inside, but renovations are delayed while a builder is taken on.

He said: “We could have re-opened in December, but it would have been the same pub.”

It is hoped work will start in the New Year, with completion of the rebranded ‘The Thorold’ in May.

Mike said campaigners still seek further funding and would be grateful for donated kitchen equipment and other interior fixtures and fittings. To help, ring Mike on 01400 251314.