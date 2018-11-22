Village pub near Grantham unlikely to re-open before May
Campaigners who bought their village pub say it is unlikely the venture will re-open before May.
The Save the Thorold Arms group had hoped to open it in December, but say it is taking time to get a good builder.
Villagers in Hougham and Marston surpassed their £210,000 target in July so they could buy the Thorold Arms, in Marston, that had lain empty for three years.
Despite receiving other grants and loans from the Plunkett Foundation, they are still £90,000 short of what is needed to transform the pub into a community hub with pub, shop, cafe and B&B.
This week, the community interest company that bought the pub submitted plans to South Kesteven District Council to extend the toilets to allow disabled facilities.
Fund-raiser Mike Allen said some work has already been done to the inside, but renovations are delayed while a builder is taken on.
He said: “We could have re-opened in December, but it would have been the same pub.”
It is hoped work will start in the New Year, with completion of the rebranded ‘The Thorold’ in May.
Mike said campaigners still seek further funding and would be grateful for donated kitchen equipment and other interior fixtures and fittings. To help, ring Mike on 01400 251314.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.