Students will be able to book a free chance to meet Chris Packham and get involved in a 'Summer Watch'.

The Springwatch star and naturalist is set to give future students a taste of his hit show and get them engaged in all things wildlife and TV this summer.

Hosted at the University of Lincoln, guests will learn from Chris, head of the college of science at the university Professor Libby John and other academics in an exciting experience for anyone interested in the environment, natural sciences, biology or animal sciences including wildlife.

Summer Watch with Chris Packham. (49005060)

Guests will set camera traps for ‘beasts from the Brayford’, explore the underwater wildlife living alongside us, and do hands-on lab work.

Chris will also be sharing his top tips on how to get ahead in TV and media in an exclusive in-person masterclass.

The university will welcome Chris to the Brayford Pool Campus on Wednesday, August 4, from 10am.

‘Summer Watch’ will be live streamed on the University of Lincoln website and social media channels.

During ‘Summer Watch’, Chris will also be hosting the next instalment of the popular Lincoln Live Lounge, entitled ‘You can help to save the planet — what to study to prepare for a career with wildlife, protecting and restoring nature’.

Professor Libby John said: “This is a rare and inspirational opportunity, not only to meet Chris Packham but to prepare for a career with wildlife, and to protect and restore nature.

“Guests will get a real hands-on experience of the amazing work we do here at Lincoln, and to see how the Brayford Pool campus is becoming a haven for biodiversity. There might also be a surprise or two as well."

Jason Whittaker, head of school of English and journalism, said: “Who better to learn from, in how to get ahead in TV and media, than someone with such a long and distinguished career as Chris Packham?

“I’d encourage anybody thinking of going to university to book themselves on to the day, it’s a fantastic opportunity not to be wasted. When here, students will also see the brilliant facilities and equipment they would have at their disposal at Lincoln.”

For your chance to be a guest on the day, register your interest on the website at www.lincoln.ac.uk/summerwatch