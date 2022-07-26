Home   News   Article

Downtown Spud in a Pot challenge by councillor raises £500 to support Ukrainian refugees in the Grantham area

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 11:22, 26 July 2022
 | Updated: 11:23, 26 July 2022

A potato growing event organised by a local councillor was "great fun" for a "very worthy cause".

The second Downtown Spud in a Pot Challenge, organised by district councillor Ian Selby, took place on Sunday (July 24) at Harrowby United Football Ground, Dickens Road.

Those who took part aimed to grow the heaviest potatoes possible, with £500 raised for Ukrainian children, which could be used to hold an event later in the year for their benefit.

Grantham Matthew Taylor
