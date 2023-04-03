A competition to see who can grow the heaviest potatoes returns for a third year.

Grantham's Spud in a Pot Challenge 2023 will be raising money for the Grantham Journal Children's Fund.

Last year the event raised £500 for the children of Ukraine.

Ian Selby, who launched Spud in a Pot in 2021. (63343233)

Ian Selby, who first came up with the idea of the challenge in 2021, said: "Anybody can undertake this challenge. It really is fun and simple to do.

"You simply purchase your seed from me, put it in a pot and bring it back in July for the weigh-in."

It costs £5 to enter and prizes are being donated by Downtown Garden Centre.

There is a limited number of seeds available so they are given out on a first-come-first-served basis.

Anyone who would like to enter can contact Ian via email at ianselby63@icloud.com or by phone on 01476 572092.