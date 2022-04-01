A competition in aid of children from Ukraine has been launched.

The Spud in a Pot 2022 challenge is organised by Grantham councillor Ian Selby.

Entrants pay £5 for a seed and attempt to grow that seed to beat other entrants at the weigh-in.

Spud in a Pot organiser Ian Selby harvested his own crop of potatoes in 2020. (39112189)

Ian said: "This is in aid of supporting the children of Ukraine. Many children have sadly become orphans due to the awful circumstances happening in Ukraine. The funds raised from this challenge will go to a place here in the UK, but preferably here in South Kesteven or Lincolnshire whereby we are supporting children that have come here from the Ukraine.

"Last year’s event was such good fun and it was the inaugural event. I’m hoping to make it even better on the day. Entrants can then just register their entry, leave their pot with the judges and then sit back and enjoy the weigh in."

Anybody who wishes to enter can collect a seed from Ian and plant it in a pot of soil or compost, or a grow bag. There will be a weigh-in in July.

Spud in the Pot winners 2021 were Kathleen Peasgood and her partner Andrew Buckberry. (49636621)

There are only about 60 seeds available, so availability will be on a first come, first served basis.

Ian added: "I am also asking entrants to help me out this year please by collecting your seed from my home. The person with the heaviest weight of potatoes from their one seed will be the winner.

"There is no guarantee that the seed will grow, a very good chance it will though. They did last year. You get to keep the potatoes after weigh-in, but if you have any seed size potatoes if you would like to donate a couple for next year’s competition it would be much appreciated.

"The weigh-in will take place with kind permission of Harrowby United Football Club at their ground on Dickens Road, Grantham, sometime in late July."

If the event has to be cancelled because of Covid or another reason there will be no refund on the entry, but it will still be donated to the charitable cause.

The first prize will be a trophy to keep for one year, and £20. It is hoped there will be runner-up prizes.

Contact Ian if you are interested in the fun challenge via Facebook Messenger or email; ianselby63@icloud.com

Ian said: "Downtown are delighted and keen to support our challenge as our competition sponsor, and we thank them for their support."