A fundraising competition to grow the heaviest pot of spuds is taking place again this year to raise money for children from the Ukraine.

Spud in a Pot 2022 is organised by district councillor Ian Selby who has sold more seeds this year for the competition after a successful first event in 2021.

Ian said: “After last year’s successful Spud in a Pot event, it was such good fun that I’m very much looking forward to the Grand Weigh-in of the second annual event.

Ian Selby launched another Spud in the Pot challenge this year.

“We have 36 entries this year and it will take place on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Harrowby United Football Ground, Dickens Road Grantham.

“It is in aid of supporting the Children of Ukraine that have sadly become victims of the awful circumstances happening in Ukraine. The funds raised from this Challenge will go to a place here in the UK, but preferably here in South Kesteven or Lincolnshire.

“Please do come along to watch the weigh-in, everybody is welcome, the bar will be open, we have a fabulous raffle, and some musical entertainment by Melody Flyte. Thank you to Downtown, the competition sponsors”.

The weigh-in starts at 2pm and the event will go on until around 4pm.