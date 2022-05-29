The Spud in a Pot Challenge will be decided again this year.

The competition, run by Grantham councillor Ian Selby, sees entrants pay £5 for a seed and then attempt to grow that seed to beat other entrants at the weigh-in.

The grand weigh-in will take place on Sunday, July 24, starting at 2pm at Harrowby United Football Ground, Dickens Road, Grantham. Entries closed at Easter and there are 36 entries this year.

Ian Selby launched another Spud in the Pot challenge this year. (56919217)

Ian said: “Please put this date in your diary, everybody is welcome to come and watch. Thank you Harrowby Utd FC, it is anticipated that the bar will be open for the event.

"If anybody has a raffle prize they would like to donate, please do let me know, they will be most gratefully received. Following the awful devastating and heartbreaking scenes in Ukraine the proceeds from this event will go towards supporting the people of Ukraine. So please do come along and support this worthy event.”

If you can help with prizes email ianselby63@icloud.com or call 07908 148000.