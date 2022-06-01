The Scout Association recently introduced a brand-new scouting section, called the Squirrel Scouts.

Grantham Districts’ first 'Drey' started recently within the 1st Ancaster Scout Group, already full and with a healthy waiting list. The new squirrels are aged four - six years and are the youngest section of scouts.

They currently meet on a Thursday evening at the local scout campsite and so far, they have enjoyed some great activities including a bear hunt, learning about everyone's favourite things and also taking part in a hike for Jamboree on the Trail.

Grantham Squirrel Scouts (57019807)

They have been working on their badges, including the All About Adventure challenge badge, Hikes staged badge, Navigator badge and a Be Active badge, which are proving fun and interesting, with more activities and badges being introduced soon.

May 26 saw the Squirrel Scouts each make their promise "I promise to do my best, to be kind and helpful and to love God (or our world as an alternative)". This was followed by toasting marshmallows around a campfire and singing some traditional campfire songs.