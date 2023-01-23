The fundraising team at St Barnabas Hospice has revealed a number of challenges lined up for the spring to raise funds for the charity – including another fire walk in Grantham.

Its 'Spring Forward' campaign includes sporting events, daredevil challenges and more low-key events such as coffee mornings and pub quizzes, taking place across Lincolnshire.

A key fundraiser in Grantham is a fire walk.

Take on the Fire Walk if you dare and raise money for a good cause. (60747463)

It will take place at the Priory Ruskin Academy, in Rushcliffe Road, on March 18, and will feature a new challenge this year – walking over Lego, for youngsters aged five and over.

Paisley Paddison, fundraising officer for St Barnabas Hospice – which has a day hospice in Barrowby Road and an inpatient unit in Grantham Hospital – said: “The evening will be full of fun for the whole family. We will also have stalls so you can do some shopping and enjoy yummy food while you’re waiting your turn to walk or if you’re watching.

“This is a great way to challenge yourself and raise money for St Barnabas Hospice. It is a great team-building exercise for staff at your workplace.

“Once you are registered, we will support you all the way up to and during the event, where there will be training on how to beat the heat. You will also receive a medal at the finish line to back up your ‘claim to flame’!

“Last year, all our brilliant supporters raised an incredible £32,000, and we hope to smash that target! A big thank you to the Priory Ruskin Academy and UK Firewalking Company for working with us on this exciting event.”

Fancy taking on the Lego walk? (60747471)

Three St Barnabas Hospice clinicians will take on the challenge – palliative care consultant Dr Kat Collett, specialist nurse practitioner Majella Wright and health rehab support worker Sandra Lewis.

The registration fees alone will cover the costs of running the event. Therefore, all of the money raised through sponsorships and any donations made before, on the night of, or after the event will go directly to patient care and support for those in Lincolnshire living with a life-limiting or terminal illness.

Registration for the fire walk starts at £30. St Barnabas kindly asks supporters to raise a minimum sponsorship of £100. To sign up for the Fire Walk, visit https://stbarnabashospice.co.uk/events/fire-walk/

No sponsorship needs to be raised for the Lego Walk, and places can be booked at https://stbarnabashospice.co.uk/events/lego-walk/

Registration for the Lego Walk is £7.50 for a child between the ages of five and 12 and £15 for teens and adults. Family tickets for two adults and two children are available at just £40, saving £5.

Other key events lined up by the hospice include the City of Lincoln 10k on April 16, the Castle 2 Coast 2 Castle on June 29 and a concert in Lincoln Cathedral on March 4 starring the world-famous Morriston Orpheus Choir, an outstanding 80-strong Welsh male voice choir. Buy tickets at https://stbarnabashospice.co.uk/events/morriston-choir/

If a set activity does not suit you, the fundraising team would be delighted to help you choose your own challenge in support of the hospice. This could be your own cycling challenge, coffee morning, pub quiz or open garden event.

Shopping in the hospice's charity shops, one of which is in Welby Street in Grantham, is also a great way to show your support. They also sell scratch cards with prizes up to £1,000.

Veronica McBain, head of fundraising and lottery, says: “We support over 12,000 Lincolnshire people living with a life-limiting or terminal illness annually, and we need to raise over £6.5 million each year to continue providing this care. It’s a big target, and every pound raised really makes a difference.

“We appreciate everyone’s donations, whether that be through an event or fundraiser, by shopping with us, playing our lottery, purchasing scratch cards or volunteering your time. We couldn’t do what we do without the support of the local community, and we thank everyone who will ‘Spring Forward’ with us.”