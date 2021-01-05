St Barnabas Hospice cancels Christmas tree-cycle scheme

St Barnabas Hospice have had to cancel their popular Tree-cycle scheme amid Covid-19 restrictions.

St Barnabas CEO, Chris Wheway said they are "disappointed" at the decision but that safety is "paramount."

He added: “Following the government’s Tier 4 COVID restrictions announced on 30th December, we put a halt to new registrations for our Treecycle scheme. The scheme allows our supporters to have their Christmas trees collected and chipped for a small donation, however after further discussion and exploring every possible option, we have decided to cancel all collections due to safety concerns.

“We are very disappointed to have to announce this, but safety is paramount – the Hospice is about caring for people, and we would never want to put people in danger. We have looked at all options, but due to the nature of the collections, we cannot facilitate this safely without the risk of spreading the virus.

“We are so sorry to let our kind supporters down. We have invested a huge amount of planning time and effort into the fundraising event, but we are confident that we can provide this service next year, once it is safe to do so. A huge thank you to each and every supporter who has donated, this money is so vital to support the Hospice and the care it provides to thousands of people each year.

“We had aimed to reach the donation total of £30,000 to backfill the deficit of losing the chance to hold huge fundraising events such as our Colour Dash, our Moonlight Walks in Lincoln and Stamford as well as our shops closures in 2020.

“The pandemic has once again cancelled a vital fundraising event. We are now seeking alternative ways to raise these vital funds throughout 2021.”

Supporters who had arranged collections are being contacted via email about how they can obtain a refund if required.

Alternative options for collection and disposal include local council’s tree collections and scheduled green bin collections. Local refuse centres are also still open to dispose of trees.

The Treecycle scheme will return next year, with collections starting on Saturday 8th January 2022