St Barnabas Hospice Colour Dash set to light up May

A popular colour run will take place this weekend to raise money for a local hospice.

St Barnabas Hospice’s popular Colour Dash event is returning for a sixth and final time on Saturday May 14 to celebrate St Barnabas’s 40th anniversary.

The Colour Dash has been one of the most popular fundraising events in the Hospice’s history, raising more than £745,000 to fund vital patient care across Lincolnshire with 15,644 people taking part.

Colour Dash 2022 (56536903)

The event involves a 5km un-timed fun run around Lincolnshire Showground, with participants being covered in coloured, environmentally friendly paint powder at each kilometre.

It is designed so supporters can have fun with their friends and family, with no pressure to run any or all of the route; you can run, walk, dance, or skip your way around the course.

Stella Hayward, corporate communications officer at Western Power, said: “Western Power Distribution (WPD) is delighted to be working in partnership with St Barnabas Hospice for a 10th year running and supporting this very popular, fun event that helps to raise vital funds for the hospice.

Colour Dash 2022 (56537382)

"As a major employer in the Midlands, Southwest England and South Wales, we believe we have a responsibility to play a full and active role in the communities we serve.

“Many of us know family members and friends who have been cared for at St Barnabas, and we wanted to show our continued support. We are excited to be on board for the 2022 Colour Dash and continue our support to St Barnabas during its very special 40th anniversary year.”

Join St Barnabas Hospice on Saturday May 14 2022, from 9.30 am at the Lincolnshire Showground.

Fun runners can apply on the day or sign up now at https://stbarnabashospice.co.uk/colourdash/