How people of Grantham can 'Go Yellow' for hospice's birthday

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 15:23, 03 June 2020
 | Updated: 15:24, 03 June 2020

St Barnabas Hospice is going yellow to celebrate its birthday.

On Thursday June 11, St Barnabas Hospice will celebrate its 38th birthday in style by encouraging the people of Grantham and the wider county of Lincolnshire to ‘Go Yellow’.

