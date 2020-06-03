St Barnabas Hospice is going yellow to celebrate its birthday.

On Thursday June 11, St Barnabas Hospice will celebrate its 38th birthday in style by encouraging the people of Grantham and the wider county of Lincolnshire to ‘Go Yellow’.

Now that summer has arrived, birthday plans for St Barnabas Hospice are in full flow. The Hospice will celebrate its 38th birthday on Thursday 11th June and is asking supporters across the county to get involved.