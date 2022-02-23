A Lincolnshire hospice was delighted to receive recognition as the second best charity to work for across the UK, beating many national organisations.

St Barnabas Hospice, which has two hospices in Grantham on Barrowby Road and at Grantham Hospital, was ranked higher than charities such as PDSA, Youth Sport Trust and The Charity for Civil Servants and is a clear sign of the importance the charity places on its workforce.

The announcement also sees St Barnabas rise 13 places in the space of a year and marks the hospice as an ‘outstanding organisation to work for’ for the second year in a row.

Majella Wright and Anne-Marie Dowse, nurses at the hospice (55069848)

Best Companies awarded the accreditation to St Barnabas based on scores which are generated by an independent b-Heard staff survey taken by people up and down the UK. The survey measures various factors in the workplace, including management, personal growth, giving something back and more.

St Barnabas has also ranked seventh best company across the East Midlands and twenty-seventh best large company in the whole of the UK, with both of these accolades taking all sectors into account, not just charities.

The hospice, established in 1982, marks its 40th anniversary this year and has provided great comfort to many families through its delivery of compassionate end-of-life care, supporting more than 10,500 people every year across Lincolnshire.

Lisa Phillips, Associate Director of People and Education (55069655)

It currently employs a workforce of 283 staff and over 40 per cent have stayed in the charity for more than five years. Findings from the survey showed that 91 per cent of staff felt their team is fun to work with and 78 per cent cited their job has given them valuable experience for the future.

Lisa Phillips, associate director of people and education for St Barnabas Hospice said: “We are over the moon to have achieved such fantastic rankings in this year’s Best Companies league tables, and these are a credit to the work we have done as a collective to ensure staff are looked after and listened to.

“We have just launched our workforce strategy and in particular we want to focus on our inclusion and diversity, our engagement and our wellbeing work streams. This is all going to help continue to make St Barnabas an outstanding place to work.

"Our workforce is at the heart of what we do, and ensuring they are happy, supported and engaged with their work is our utmost priority - it's also something we enjoy doing, too!”

St Barnabas Hospice currently has a variety of vacancies as it looks to expand its teams following the pandemic. With the charity celebrating its 40th birthday this year, it really is an exciting time to join their happy workforce.