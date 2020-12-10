Staff and supporters of St Barnabas Hospice will be recycling Christmas trees this January.

The St Barnabas Hospice Tree-cycle has launched once again, which will see staff and supporters of the Hospice driving across Lincolnshire to collect and recycle Christmas trees.

St Barnabas will be collecting trees from Saturday January 9 and will accept tree registrations until Monday January 4, or until they reach capacity.

Louise Cotton, Fundraising Officer and Treecycle Co-ordinator with last year's trees being recycled. (43494975)

They are asking members of the public to leave their trees in a clearly visible and accessible location on the kerbside if possible. Due to COVID restrictions volunteers are unable to enter a property (e.g. house, garden, shed).

This year, the Hospice is hoping to raise more money than ever before from the Tree-cycle.

Their aim is to reach a £30,000 target, which would cover the cost of running the dispensary so around 400 terminally ill inpatients can access pain relief medication next year.

Caroline Swindin, Fundraising Development Manager at St Barnabas Hospice, said: “Donations to our Tree-cycle campaign are crucial in helping us care for more people across Lincolnshire who are living with a life-limiting or terminal illness.

"We are very fortunate to have such generous supporters and hope they will join us to make this year’s Tree-cycle the most successful yet!

“Let’s face it, the last thing you want to worry about once the festivities are over is disposing of your Christmas tree. But don’t worry, teams from St Barnabas Hospice will be out and about in January, collecting trees.

"For a suggested donation of £14.02, its team of cheeky elves will collect your tree, chip it and recycle it. It’s a win for you, the Hospice and the environment!”

In order to register, visit their website where you will be able to see a list of postcode areas covered. These locations include Lincoln, Grantham, Stamford, Sleaford and more.

Caroline added: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to the people and businesses who have chosen to support our Tree-cycle this year. Thanks go to Enterprise Rent-a-Car, Lincolnshire Coop, Gelder Group, Travis Perkins, Daniel Charles Construction, Delta-Simons, Lincolnshire Showground, Ignite Stoves and Fireplaces, Continental Landscapes, Hilltop Tree Service, Simpson Arboriculture, Manor Farm Tree Services, KWR Plant Hire, Bytham Trees, Taylor Tree Services, Woodcraft Tree Services, TJS Tree Services, Arborez, Doddington Hall, Gary Rook, KW Timmins & Sons, Down to Earth, Waterside Shopping Centre, Lincolnshire Eco-Arborists and Jane and John Kania.”

Tree-cycle offers a way to dispose of your Christmas tree in the most environmentally conscious way. Recycled trees are turned into wood chippings that can be used for multiple uses.

Wood chippings can be used for biomass boilers, which heat many Lincolnshire homes. They can also provide shelter and layering for farmyard animals and in some cases can be turned into BBQ charcoal which is then sold from local farms.

To register for Tree-cycle, visit www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/tree-cycle.

Unfortunately, St Barnabas cannot collect in every area due to capacity, but appeal for people to get in touch if they know of a wood chipping company or van driver who can help with this. Contact fundraising@stbarnabashospice.co.uk or 01522 540 300.