An evening of music in memory of a woman who was looked after by St Barnabas Hospice has raised £3,000 for charities.

A total of £2,500 was presented to the hospice at a presentation evening at Grantham Railway Club with a further £500 to be given to the Fire Fighters Charity.

Mick Eldred hosted a special evening in December in memory of his wife, Dawn, who died, aged 61, on December 25, 2021, in St Barnabas Hospice in Grantham Hospital.

St Barnabas Hospice receives £2,500 raised by the tribute to Dawn evening. (62168365)

A Tribute to Dawn was an evening featuring live music, a raffle and auction to support the hospice and firefighters.

A presentation evening was held at Grantham Railway Club. (62168367)

Mick runs Lincolnshire Fire Aid which raises money for the Fire Fighters Charity and other charities. Dawn helped Mick organise the charity.

Dawn Eldred (60092553)

At Dawn’s funeral in January last year, firefighters paid tribute to her when two fire engines from the Grantham station joined the funeral procession on Harlaxton Road as it made its way to Grantham Crematorium for the service.

Dawn worked at Harrowby Lodge Nursing Home in Grantham for about 15 years and raised money for the home and other causes.