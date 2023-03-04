With a top prize of £2,023 to be drawn at the end of March, the Spring Raffle by St Barnabas gives players the chance to support patients with life-limiting and terminal illnesses around the county.

Every year, the charity supports over 12,000 people suffering from conditions such as cancer, heart failure, motor neurone disease and Parkinson’s, among others.

Patients are cared for in their homes and within the hospice’s Inpatient Unit in Lincoln and in Grantham’s Hospice in the Hospital. There is also a hospice in Barrowby Road, Grantham.

St Barnabas Hospice, Barrowby Road, Grantham. (61897574)

St Barnabas also hosts coffee mornings and support groups in their Wellbeing Centres, which can be found in various locations around the county.

As well as the first prize of £2,023, there is a second prize of £500, a third prize of £250 and five instances of £50 are also up for grabs.

Tracy Atkins, a health and rehabilitation support worker at St Barnabas, said: “A common misconception about our care is that it’s about death, but we see it as being about living. Whether it’s years, months, weeks, or days, we want our patients to be able to continue to be themselves for as long as possible and live their life to the fullest.

“We do this not just by providing vital medical care, but also physiotherapy, equipment to help with mobility, and we can even give advice about the benefits patients are entitled to. We can also give emotional and spiritual support, including counselling, spiritual care and bereavement support to patients, their families, friends and carers.

“Our mission is to continue supporting communities around Lincolnshire and give our free, compassionate care to those who need it. We have recently celebrated our 40th anniversary, and to continue for many years to come, we need your help.

“By playing our Spring Raffle for just £1 per ticket, you will be supporting clinical staff like myself to give care to those in your community, and of course, the prizes are very worthy too!”

The raffle will be drawn on Wednesday, March 29, with entries closing the Friday before, on March 24. Players must be 18 or over and a Great British resident to participate.