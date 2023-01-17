St Barnabas Hospice has been given a boost of £100,000, raised through several campaigns over Christmas.

The charity, which runs a number of hospices in the county including those in Barrowby Road, Grantham, and at Grantham Hospital, hosted a number of fundraising events over the holiday which proved very successful.

The hospice’s annual Light up a Life campaign, Rudy’s Run, and Tree-cycle scheme brought in £95,134. The charity’s sales and bucket collections at the Lincoln Christmas Market raised a further £4,363.

St Barnabas Hospice, Barrowby Road, Grantham. (61897574)

On top of this, an influx of cash donations came in throughout the festive period – taking the total raised to over £100k.

Light up a Life is St Barnabas’ biggest yearly fundraiser, which sees thousands of people dedicating a light in memory of loved ones lost via the charity’s website. These lights shone on the Tree of Life, a 30-foot Christmas tree located in front of Lincoln Cathedral throughout the holiday period.

In total, 1,265 people dedicated a light, with 875 torches and lanterns purchased during the procession. Together, this campaign raised £44,987.

Louise Cotton, the fundraising officer and project lead for the Torchlight Procession said: “It is such a poignant event and an incredibly moving evening. So many people join us, all with their own memories of those they have lost - it’s both a deeply personal event, as well as a communal experience. We are so grateful to everyone who has dedicated a light or walked in our procession, and we look forward to doing it again at the end of this year.”

A fundraiser for the charity’s younger supporters, Rudy’s Run is an action-packed fun run in which 65 schools, nurseries and social groups like Scouts and after-school clubs participated in throughout December. Rudy’s Run raised £16,752, with some donations still to be received and counted.

Tree-cycle returned earlier this month, offering individuals and businesses tree collection from their front door in return for a donation to the hospice. Unpotted trees get chipped, which can then be turned into fuel for biomass boilers or mulch for gardens. Potted trees are replanted and given a new lease on life.

This green campaign proved to be even more popular than ever before, with the charity’s elf volunteers collecting 1,552 trees around Lincolnshire and raising £33,395.

Fundraising Officer and project lead on Tree-cycle, Chris Dunkley, said: “The take-up has been incredible; we were able to visit even more locations around the county than before thanks to increased support from our volunteers. It really is a community effort. We couldn’t have done it without the brilliant local businesses who lent us their manpower, vans, and chipping services or offered other help.

The money raised helps the hospice provide compassionate, dignified care to over 12,000 adults living with a life-limiting or terminal illness annually.