A parade of Scouts and Guides will take place on Sunday for St George's Day.

The Grantham Scout and Guide St George's Day Parade returns to the town this weekend, beginning at 2pm on Sunday from Grantham Bus Station.

As a result, St Peter's Hill and High Street will be closed on Sunday between 2pm and 4.30pm.

The St George's Day Parade in Grantham from 2019. (9347361)

The procession will march on Wharf Road, then High Street towards St Wulfram's Church, where a service will commence from 3pm.

After this, the parade will return to the bus station via High Street, and dismiss at approximately 4.30pm.

As usual, the salute will be taken by the Mayor of Grantham and other civic dignitaries on St Peter's Hill after the service as the parade returns to the bus station.