Grantham Scout and Guide St George's Day Parade returns in front of big crowd
A parade of Scouts and Guides passed through the town on Sunday to mark St George's Day.
The Grantham Scout and Guide St George's Day Parade returned to the town centre following a two year absence due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Ann McNeish, Grantham and District Scout secretary, said: “It went really well, considering for the last two years we haven’t been able to have the parade because of Covid.
“We had a big turnout and the weather was kind. It was a very good parade."
Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven representatives manned all of the road blocks for the parade to take place, which the scouts were very grateful for.
Ann added: “We couldn’t have done it without them. They were brilliant."
The procession marched from the bus station towards St Wulfram's Church via Wharf Road and High Street.
A service was held at 3pm, before a the salute was taken by the Mayor of Grantham and other civic dignitaries on St Peter's Hill as the parade returned to the bus station.