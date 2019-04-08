St John Ambulance to open new unit for young people in Grantham

St John Ambulance are opening a new youth unit in Grantham to encourage more young people to join as volunteers.

The charity also needs more adult volunteers to support its activities with young people in Grantham. The charity also has opportunities for young volunteers to join a brand new youth unit in the town.

Cadets are the charity’s volunteers aged between 10 and 17, who are taught first aid and a number of other important life skills by youth leaders at a regular weekly meeting. They work towards their Grand Prior Award, which is the culmination of a structured programme of study covering 24 subjects, and, the older Cadets are given the opportunity to go on duty with adult volunteers, delivering first aid to people when they need assistance in the community and at events.

No prior first aid or volunteering experience is required for any of these roles as all necessary training will be given at a weekly meeting. Applicants for youth leader roles must be aged 18 or over and will be required to pass an Enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service check. They will also be taught first aid so, in time, they can pass on these skills to the young volunteers and, if they wish, go on duty delivering first aid in the community and at events.

To support this recruitment drive, an open evening is planned on 10 April between 7.00pm and 8.30pm at Harrowby Lane Methodist Church, 121 Harrowby Lane, Grantham (NG31 9LN).

Anyone interested in these volunteering opportunities is welcome to attend to find out more and speak to existing adult volunteers.

Those unable to attend can also contact Alex Bolam, Unit Manager of Calverton Cadets, at alex.bolam@sja.org.uk to arrange a discussion.

Alex said: "We’re really excited about the new Cadet unit in Grantham and we’re hoping to encourage local families to enrol their children so they can start to learn first aid and become our next generation of life savers.

"By joining our youth team, adult volunteers will be helping create a safe, inclusive, open environment where young people can learn important life skills, including first aid. It’s a team that empowers children and teenagers to care for others in their communities, enjoy a wide variety of new experiences, make new friends and reach their full potential.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming all those who are interested to our open evening next week."

St John's Ambulance are looking for more volunteers. (8337192)

You can find out more about opportunities for volunteering with young people at St John Ambulance, including details of how to apply for a role at www.sja.org.uk/youthroles.

The charity’s expansion of its work with young people across England is thanks to a £560k grant from the Government’s Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) distributed via the Youth United Foundation (YUF).

St John Ambulance’s director of youth and volunteering, Mark Farmer, said: "We’re delighted to be able to make this significant investment in the future of our charity and the health of our nation. Many of the young people we work with progress to voluntary roles with St John Ambulance as adults, or find work as key members of vital health and care teams up and down the country, including the NHS. They often do both but, in every case, these amazing young people make a real difference to the communities they serve.

"I hope that we find some inspiring new volunteers in Grantham to help them fulfil their potential, as well as developing their own skills as part of our brilliant youth team."

For more information on St John Ambulance’s work, including how to become a volunteer, or make a donation to the charity, and details of training for the public, schools and businesses, visit www.sja.org.uk or call 08700 10 49 50.