St Wulfram’s Church to screen films to bridge cinema gap

An exciting new film programme is coming to Grantham thanks to a partnership between St Wulfram’s Church and Grantham and South Kesteven District Council to bridge the gap between the Reel Cinema closing next week and the new multiplex cinema opening next year.

Films will be screened in the beautiful surroundings of St Wulfram’s Church and the programme will include Saturday morning family films and a selection of classics and newer releases for selected Thursday evenings.

May’s programme is as follows:

THU 3 MAY 7.30PM - DEATH OF STALIN (15)

Dir: Armando Iannucci UK 2017 1hr 47mins with: Steve Buscemi, Michael Palin

Savour this pitch black comedy about the chaos that ensued when feared Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin unexpectedly died in March 1953. Savagely funny.

THU 10 MAY 7.30PM - PITCH PERFECT 3 (12A)

Dir: Trish Sie USA 2017 1hr 31mins with: Hailee Steinfeld, Anna Kendrick

After the highs of winning the World Championships the Bellas get the chance of an overseas tour and the girls reunite with one voice.

SAT 12 MAY 10.30AM - PADDINGTON 2 (PG)

Dir: Paul King UK 2017 1hr 35mins with: Ben Wishaw, Sally Hawkins

Everybody’s favourite Peruvian bear is back in his second big-screen adventure! Still living happily with the Brown family Paddington finds himself in hot water when he is found guilty for something he just didn’t do. Sweet as marmalade.

THU 17 MAY 7.30PM - WONDER (PG)

Dir: Stephen Chbosky USA 2017 1hr 53mins with: Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson

Based on the real-life story of August Pullman, a child born with facial differences who eventually summoned the courage to go to school and confront his fears, Wonder is a truly inspirational human drama.

THU 24 MAY 7.30PM

BLADE RUNNER 2049 (15)

Dir: Denis Villeneuve USA 2017 2hrs 43mins

With: Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford

It’s over 30 years since Blade Runner Rick Deckard went missing from the teeming cities of the future. But now it’s 2049 and Deckard’s latest replacement is on a quest to discover the renegade. Stunning.

THU 31 MAY 7.30PM

CINEMA PARADISO (PG)

Dir: Giuseppe Tornatore Italy 1988 2hrs 3mins

With: Philippe Noiret, Jacques Perrin

This unashamedly nostalgic Italian drama will prove irresistibly sweet for anyone who loves the movies. An ageing director returns to his hometown in Sicily and remembers his childhood awakening to the magic of cinema.

The church coffee shop will be open for all screenings serving Fairtrade tea/coffee and homemade cakes. The coffee shop is run by volunteers who will give you a warm welcome.

Tickets: £4 (£3) are available from the Guildhall Arts Centre and one hour before the screening on the door.

Father Stuart said: “I’m delighted that St Wulfram’s and SKDC can work in partnership in offering a cinematic experience to the people of Grantham during the building of the new cinema. When we first heard that during the build for the new cinema that sadly the old cinema would have to close, we wanted along with SKDC to try and attempt to fill the gap. We recognise that the nearest cinema would be in Newark, and that not everyone drives. Although it is a limited offer, due to the existing demands on the church with its main activities and services we offer, we hope that there will be a film that everyone can come and see. We are grateful for the work members at the Guildhall Arts Centre have done to produce an exciting list of films throughout the year, and we look forward to welcoming people into St Wulfram’s for a wonderful experience.”

The South Kesteven District Council Cabinet Member with responsibility for development of the cinema project, Coun Jacky Smith, said: “We are really excited about bringing a state-of-the-art multiplex cinema to Grantham, but we are also equally conscious about the town being without a cinema for a period of time, which is why we have been working with partners to provide some amazing venues for film-goers.

“To bridge the gap between the Reel Cinema closing and our new facility opening, we are delighted that cinema-goers will be able to enjoy films in the spectacular surroundings of St Wulfram’s Church and the Guildhall Arts Centre, which will be running a programme of films over the coming months.

“We are delighted to be working with Father Stuart Cradduck to bridge the gap between the opening of the new cinema, expected in Spring next year, and the closure of the town’s Reel Cinema and we hope local people will enjoy watching films in these two fantastic locations.”

The church film programme compliments the Guildhall Arts Centre’s programme of films which continue through the summer check their website for more information.

Guildhall Arts Centre 01476 406158 www.guildhallartscentre.com