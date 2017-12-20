St Wulfram’s church window back in top condition

A victorian stained glass stone window has been restored to its former glory - just in time for Christmas services to begin.

The west window of the south aisle at St Wulfram’s church was revealed on Friday morning after nearly four months of restoration work in a project costing £100,000.

Essential repairs began in August to prevent further damage and ensure the window’s longer-term stability after significant cracks appeared in each of the four vertical mullions that hold the upper rose window section in place.

Work was hindered when the window was smashed in a burglary in August, causing £15,000 worth of damage.

After taking money from a collection box, it is believed that the offender managed to get out of the locked church by smashing part of the window.

Rector of St Wulfram’s Father Stuart Cradduck said: “Scaffolding was finally removed on Friday morning. The stonework has been beautifully cleaned and restored and you cannot tell that it had been smashed. Everyone is absolutely delighted with the result. We have placed floodlights to light the window up from the inside, so everyone can get a clear view.”

The victorian window was erected in 1855 for Elizabeth Bradley, a widow, in memory of her husband Richard Bradley, a Grantham businessman, and his family.

A £7,000 grant from the Marshall’s Charity in London was awarded towards the project. Further grants and donations to the St Wulfram’s fabric fund also helped pay for the project.

Father Cradduck added: “It was a massive undertaking but it was urgent and needed to be done.”

The works were undertaken by Midland Stonemasonry based in Loughborough and will be supervised by church architect, Peter Rogan, from Nottingham.