St Wulfram’s enters competition to have train named church

St Wulfram’s Church is in with a chance of having a train named after the Saint.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) is celebrating the first anniversary of its Azuma trains by offering members of the public the opportunity to name one of its fleet.

A statement on its website said: “For your chance to become a viral sensation (or simply just name a train), you may come up with fun names like ‘Trainy McTrainface’ or ‘Zoomy Azuma’. However, the company has suggested naming the train after someone recognisable in the community or a famous landmark instead.”