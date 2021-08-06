‘Wulfram Wednesdays’ are back with a range of creative activities taking place at St Wulfram’s Church and Grantham House this summer.

Visitors will be able to take part in a variety of creative workshops over the next few weeks including Cynotype printing, glass painting inspired by the stained glass windows at St Wulfram’s, lantern making, sun catchers and even a garden treasure hunt later in August.

The workshops are taking place every Wednesday morning during the summer holidays with an addition pinhole camera workshop at Grantham House on Monday, August 16.

People of all ages took part in the latest workshop at St Wulfram's Church

Participants at next Wednesday’s (August 11) workshop will get to show off their creative skills at the nail and string art workshop.

Anne-Marie Kerr, St Wulfram’s artist in residence, funded by the Evan Cornish Foundation, is hosting the workshops and has been delighted with the positive response from the community.

She added: “The feedback so far has been really great. We have had a mixture of ages taking part from children and parents to retired people. I think everyone has just enjoyed the opportunity to do something creative.

“This is just the start of what we hope to continue to offer. Using a grant from the Heritage Action Zone we hope to purchase more equipment including a ceramic kiln and a printing press, so we can offer an even broader range of activities at the church.”

In addition to the weekly workshops, visitors are also invited to search for the 10 missing St Wulfram’s teddy mice which have been hidden around the church.

The trail includes clues and the chance to find out some interesting things about St Wulfram along the way.

Although the workshops are free to book, a small donation towards the upkeep of the church is greatly appreciated.

Booking is also essential due to current Covid safety risk assessments.

For more information about the workshops or to book a place, visit: www.stwulframs.org.uk, their Facebook page or on Instagram.