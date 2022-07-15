St Wulfram’s Church choir is preparing to sing Choral Evensong in Westminster Abbey.

The choir was delighted to have been invited to sing there again following a successful audition and having sung at Westminster Abbey on New Year’s Eve in 2019.

Forty-four members of St Wulfram’s Church Choir, plus the chaperoning team, will be travelling to London for the service which takes place on Saturday, July 16. The choristers chosen for the opportunity include members of all sections of the choir – the boys’ choir, the girls’ choir, the teenage youth choir, and the adult choir.

Choristers (57966553)

In addition to the trip to Westminster Abbey, it is looking like a busy summer for St Wulfram’s choristers, as between August 1 and 7, they are taking a choir tour, staying at Ely and singing services in Ely Cathedral, including further concert performances in churches in Ely and Cambridge.

Dr Tim Williams, director of music at St Wulfram’s, is looking forward to directing the choir in such an iconic venue. He said: “This is such a fabulous opportunity for the choristers, and a great reward for the incredible work that all sections of the choir have put in this year. It is only a year since the end to pandemic restrictions on singing, but we are no longer rebuilding as a choir.

“The choristers are a very confident and accomplished group of singers, and we all seem to appreciate the music we sing together so much more, having lost out on so much in recent years.

“The excitement in the choir about this opportunity is through the roof. It is a wonderful honour for our choristers.

“I would like to pay tribute to the extraordinary level of support that our brilliant choir chaperones give to the choir. Many of our chaperoning team dedicate several hours every week to helping and looking after the choristers in rehearsals and services, and I know that they are all every bit as thrilled as the choristers to be visiting Westminster Abbey on Saturday.”

Youth choir (57966539)

On returning to Grantham, the choristers will sing choral services in St Wulfram’s on Sunday, including at 6.30pm their choir valediction evensong. This is the formal end of the choir’s year, at which the church celebrates all that the choristers have achieved in the past year. The music will include Parry’s I was glad.

The service at Westminster Abbey is at 5pm on Saturday, July 16.

You can follow St Wulfram’s Church Choir on their YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXgji5cZMQGORdvXMdEZwXA

Dr Williams added: “We are always grateful for local support, and over the years many Grantham people have travelled to hear St Wulfram’s choristers singing in some of the most famous cathedrals in the UK.”