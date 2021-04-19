Community grants have boosted Grantham area causes which are among a number of recipients to be awarded a total of £28,000 approved under South Kesteven District Council’s grant scheme.

Long Bennington playing field, Harlaxton Parish Council, St Wulfram's Church and Barrowby Memorial Hall have all received cash help in the latest round of grants.

The playing field in Long Bennington is to have CCTV surveillance cameras installed, helped by a successful community grant application made by the parish council for £4,404.

Cameras will cover the multi-use games facilities and sports pavilion. Additional funding from the parish council is improving the power supply to allow pavilion broadband installation and monitoring.

Working in partnership with St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham, the award-winning Islamic street artist Mohammed Ali, from Soul City Arts, and a small team of local creatives, has been working on the Wulfram 20/21 project. (46338240)

Harlaxton Parish Council is to receive £5,000 towards improving the village play area, which has seen a large increase in usage during the pandemic with parents and children meeting after school and at weekends.

The project includes purchase and installation of a basket swing, four-way springer, grass matting and the relocation of the play area fence to allow space for more sports and play elements for children of late primary and early secondary school age.

In Barrowby, a charitable trust providing community facilities is to receive a community grant of £890 towards the cost of a new, purpose-built access ramp to the side of the village Memorial Hall.

The ramp will provide safer and better access for visitors who are wheelchair users and for those with mobility issues and will replace the old ramp which does not meet the necessary standards of the Equality Act 2010.

St Wulfram’s Church has been awarded £5,000 to honour last year’s funding commitment to support the planned Wulfram100 project marking 1,300 years since the death of its patron. With the programme postponed due to the pandemic, the revised activities this year relied on remote delivery of the community involvement element and the final performance screened rather than with a live audience.

Organisations applying to SKDC’s Community Fund for projects over £2,000 can request up to 80 per cent of the total costs, to a maximum of £5,000. The other 20 per cent must be contributed from elsewhere, of which 10 per cent can be from 'in-kind' volunteering or materials.

The council also offers a small grants scheme for up to 100 per cent of project costs to a maximum grant of £2,000.

The next closing date for funding applications is July 23, 2021.

For further information contact communityfund@southkesteven.gov.uk