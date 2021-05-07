St Wulfram's Church appeals for more choristers to join historic choir

An historic church choir is appealing for more choristers to join them as they start to sing together in person again.

St Wulfram’s Church choir reverted to singing on Zoom during lockdown last year but were determined to keep the choir going by singing together online every week.

Throughout lockdown they produced 45 virtual anthems and even hosted its first live-streamed Advent carol service in December.

Tim Williams, master of the music at St Wulfram’s, has been spearheading the virtual choir sessions.

He said: “We were determined to continue to sing together against all the odds. It was hard but we all adapted. Lockdown made us all realise what a strong choir community we have.”

With lockdown restrictions now being eased, Tim would like to recruit a new wave of choristers.

He said: “It’s a great opportunity to learn to sing to a high level, work towards awards, develop skills and make new friends. It complements what youngsters learn at school in music. Many choristers stay for years as it becomes a way of life.”

As well as singing within a vibrant church community, choristers have also had the opportunity to sing at Canterbury Cathedral, Westminster Abbey and St Paul’s Cathedral over the years.

Tim added: “It’s the best time to join the choir. It feels like a new start with new opportunities. Many of the choristers that I have worked with are now professional musicians but many just sing for the pure enjoyment of it.

“We take youngsters from the age of seven and have a rolling recruitment system at the moment. We are an open and fully inclusive choir with equal opportunities for all. We don’t have an audition process but we just need you to enjoy singing.

“The key is to just have a go and take part even if you have never considered joining a choir before.”

For more information, contact Tim by emailing: choir@stwulframs.com