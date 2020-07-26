Home   News   Article

Grantham St Wulfram's Church choir reunites for end-of-term service

By Tracey Davies
Published: 10:13, 26 July 2020

St Wulfram’s Church Choir reunited for a special socially distanced end-of-term service on Sunday.

It marked the end of the choir year with a virtual valediction evensong and final anthem for the year, The Wilderness by Samuel Sebastian Wesley.

As the choir are still being unable to sing in person together due to Covid-19 restrictions, the service featured pre-prepared virtual music.

