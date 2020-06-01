Home   News   Article

St Wulfram's Church enters competition to have train named after Saint

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 13:17, 01 June 2020
 | Updated: 13:35, 01 June 2020

St Wulfram's Church in Grantham has entered a competition to name a train after their Saint.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) are celebrating the first anniversary of their Azuma trains by offering members of the public the chance to name one of its fleet.

Launched in May 2019 and manufactured in Newton Aycliffe, the fleet of Azuma trains have travelled over five million miles and taken over four million people to their destination.

Read more
Grantham

More by this author

Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE