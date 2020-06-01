St Wulfram's Church enters competition to have train named after Saint

St Wulfram's Church in Grantham has entered a competition to name a train after their Saint.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) are celebrating the first anniversary of their Azuma trains by offering members of the public the chance to name one of its fleet.

Launched in May 2019 and manufactured in Newton Aycliffe, the fleet of Azuma trains have travelled over five million miles and taken over four million people to their destination.