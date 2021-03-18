It has been one year since the first Covid patients were admitted to United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

To mark this anniversary, a commemorative church service will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, from 6pm till 6.45pm.

In partnership with St Wulfram’s Church, Grantham, ULHT is streaming the commemorative church service on its website and on social media.

St Wulfram's Church, Grantham. (43432078)

Father Stuart Cradduck, rector and rural dean of Grantham, St Wulfram's, said: “We are pleased to be working with ULHT on this lovely service. It is a great chance to consider just how much has happened this past year and start our emotional healing.”

The 45-minute service will include ULHT colleague reflections, paramedic reflections, readings from faith leaders, reflective music and a slide show of Lincolnshire key workers.

ULHT chief executive Andrew Morgan said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to reflect upon this past year and come together to commemorate those we have lost. The pandemic has impacted so many people at ULHT and this service allows us the time to honour this.”