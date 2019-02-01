Church launches 'warm rail' scheme to help Grantham's homeless
A church rector is appealing for donations of hats, scarves and coats for a community clothes rail for the homeless and needy.
It is the second time that Father Stuart Cradduck has set up the ‘warm’ rail inside St Wulfram’s Church, Grantham, to help homeless people and others who are in
desperate need of warmth, especially during the recent cold snap.
The rail is full of donated clothing to enable those who find themselves on the street at night to wrap up.
Father Cradduck said: “It’s freezing and unfortunately, Grantham, like many other towns, has homeless people and others in need.
“We are hoping that anyone in need will come in and take a coat. An extra layer may just save a life.”
Donations including coats and jackets, preferably with a coat hanger, can be handed into the church between 9am and 6pm every day.
Hats, scarves and gloves are also needed and can be put into the box provided.
** In other news, two people, of no fixed address, have been arrested following a theft from the church's donation box.
