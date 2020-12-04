St Wulfram’s Church hosted its first live-streamed Advent carol service on Sunday.

Every note of choral music was sung from choristers’ homes during lockdown and produced virtually.

The service also featured readings from congregation members’ homes, archive footage and organ voluntaries.

St Wulfram's Church.(43406307)

Dr Tim Williams, master of the music at St Wulfram’s, said: “The service went very well, and we have received many messages of appreciation from people across the country.

Producing music virtually during lockdown, when the choristers are unable to meet together, is a very demanding and time-consuming task, and it has required many hours of dedication from many people. But we are delighted with the result and the engagement of all our singers, and proud that the choir has kept producing choral music for services throughout this most difficult of years.

We hope (and are making plans) for in-person carol singing through December, and we will look forward to this so much after the last month of being apart."