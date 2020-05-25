St Wulfram's Church named as 'finest church in England' in national competition

St Wulfram's Church in Grantham has been named as the finest church in England in a national competition - despite some last minute voting controversy.

The contest, ran by award-winning performance poet Jay Hulme on Twitter, was launched to find 'the finest non-cathedral Church of England church.'

In the knockout-format tournament, St Wulfram's has beaten some of the finest churches in the country including St Mary Redcliffe, Bristol, which boasts the highest spire in the country, Halifax Minister and Beverley Minster.