St Wulfram's Church service will commemorate healthcare colleagues

A special online church service will be held to commemorate healthcare colleagues.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (ULHT) is hosting the service in partnership with St Wulfram's Church, Grantham, to reflect upon the year that has passed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 45-minute service will include reflections from ULHT's colleagues and paramedics, readings from faith leaders, reflective music and a slide show of Lincolnshire key workers

The service will be broadcast on St Wulfram's Facebook page at 6pm tomorrow (Tuesday, March 23)