Plans to extend the activities of St Wulfram’s Church by using space in nearby Grantham House have taken a big step forward.

The church has taken on two members of staff to work in Grantham House, which will become the Wulfram Centre for Wholeness and Wellbeing.

The house, owned by the National Trust, is leased to the church, which will have an office and will hold meetings for local groups.

Grantham House with St Wulfram's Church in the background. (43490950)

St Wulfram’s has recruited Simon Chesters-Thompson, who will be the new project co-ordinator for the Wulfram Centre for Wholeness and Wellbeing, and Anne-Marie Kerr, who will be artist in residence at Grantham House.

Simon was a curator for the National Trust in the Midlands since 2006 and Belton House was one of the historic places he was resnponsible for.

He said: “I was actually involved early on in St Wulfram’s ‘Sacred Space, Common Ground’ project, so am now delighted the Wulfram Centre for Wholenessand Wellbeing will have its home in the National Trust’s Grantham House. It’s going to be a big thing, and I, of course, have had some ideas for it.”

Anne-Marie has lived and worked in the Grantham area for 25 years.

She said: “As a mother and in my teaching career spanning 20 years, I have always been involved in community projects; the Centre for Wholeness and Wellbeing gives me a wonderful opportunity to share my ideas and generate community centred art-based activities. Inclusivity is something that I feel very passionately about and look forward to being able to work with children, adults, individuals, families, groups and organisations within Grantham and the surrounding area.

“It may be a little while before we are able to take full advantage of the new facility so in the meantime, I am planning some online art-based activities to get everyone ready for when we can move into Grantham House.”

The Parish Church Council of the Ecclesiastical Parish of St Wulfram said it wants to convert the ground floor of Grantham House from residential use to office space with meeting space for groups in the hall and adjacent rooms.

The rector of St Wulfram’s, Father Stuart Cradduck, said: “The primary purpose is to make this a resource centre for St Wulfram’s.

“It is the only church in Grantham that does not have that extra space and we definitely need it.

“This will allow for that cohesiveness and connectivity we need, which is especially important as we come out of the pandemic.”