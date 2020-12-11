St Wulfram's Church in Grantham to be lit only by candlelight for Advent season
Published: 15:52, 11 December 2020
St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham has been opening its doors to provide a quiet place for reflection during the Advent season.
The church will be lit only by candlelight between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Wednesday, December 23, to provide people with a place for quiet reflection and private prayer.
No booking is required and admission is free, donations welcome.
Everyone is required to wear a face covering unless they have a medical exemption.
Come and experience this ancient building, lit only by candlelight, in meditative silence during the season of Advent.