St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham has been opening its doors to provide a quiet place for reflection during the Advent season.

The church will be lit only by candlelight between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Wednesday, December 23, to provide people with a place for quiet reflection and private prayer.

No booking is required and admission is free, donations welcome.

Everyone is required to wear a face covering unless they have a medical exemption.

Come and experience this ancient building, lit only by candlelight, in meditative silence during the season of Advent.