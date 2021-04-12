St Wulfram's Church in Grantham will hold a requiem mass for His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, following his death last week.

The church will host the mass on Thursday evening at 7.15pm. People can attend the mass in person but numbers are limited due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The mass, Requiem in D minor, Op. 48 by Gabriel Fauré, will also be streamed live on Facebook.

Flags, like this one in St Peter's Hill, have been flown at half-mast by South Kesteven District Council following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. (46080975)

Fr Stuart Cradduck, rector of St Wulfram's Church, said: "We’re honoured to be able offer this requiem mass for HRH Prince Philip. Prayer is central to all we do at St Wulfram’s.

"Despite the choir not being able to sing until recently under Covid restrictions we know this will be a beautiful service.

"Sadly we have a limit of 200 seats and they are offered on a first come basis. However people can watch online via our Facebook page.

Floral tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh have beel left on St Peter's HIll. (46080965)

Meanwhile flags have been flown at half-mast by South Kesteven District Council which has also set aside an area of St Peter's Hill for people to lay floral tributes to the Duke.