St Wulfram's Church will be hosting an open workshop on Friday (October 15) to help create angel sculptures for a festival starting next month.

The church worked with members from South Lincolnshire Blind Society last week to weave colour into the wings of the first completed angel form ahead of The Festival of Angels in November.

This week they are working with clients from Daybreak at Grantham College and Positive Futures Earlsfield Community Centre.

Members of the public are invited to lend a hand at the workshop on Friday, which starts at 10am and runs until 3pm.

Father Stuart Cradduck, Rector of St Wulfram's, said: "Everyone is more than welcome. The workshop is suitable for adults and children, look forward to seeing you."

The Festival of Angels will be held at St Wulframs from November 19, 2021 until February 2, 2022, and is supported by South Kesteven District Council (SKDC).

For more information, visit www.stwulframs.org.uk or find them on Facebook.