St Wulfram's Church to host giant replica of planet Earth

A giant replica of the planet Earth will be coming to St Wulfram’s Church, Grantham, in October.

UK artist Luke Jerram’s renowned Gaia installation, will see the huge work of art depicting the Earth exhibited at St Wulfram’s Church as the focal point of St Wulfram’s and the Deanery of Grantham’s Climate Festival, METANOIA.

Measuring seven metres in diameter, Gaia features detailed NASA imagery of the Earth’s surface, the artwork provides visitors will the opportunity to see our planet in three dimensions.

Gaia at Liverpool Cathedral. Photo: Phil Longfoot (50360781)

This is the second time St Wulfram’s has hosted a piece of art by Luke Jerram.

In 2018, more than 20,000 visitors visited St Wulfram’s to see the ‘Museum of the Moon’ as part of the town’s Gravity Fields Festival.

Organisers are hoping the festival will start the journey of positively engaging the local community to influence transformative change in the way we lead our lives by thinking global but acting local.

Alex Ferguson, from Delta Simons, primary sponsor and member of the leadership team of the festival, said: “We aim to work with the community to encourage positive, practical and sustainable actions that we can all take in the pursuit to protect our planet.”

Father Stuart Cradduck, rector and rural Dean of Grantham, said: “When the Museum of the Moon came to St Wulfram’s we were overwhelmed with the number of people who came to see the moon inside the church. I know that Gaia will be an even more beautiful experience as we gaze upon the fragile world in which we live.

“Due to the popularity of the last fabulous installation by Luke Jerram, we will be limiting numbers per hour and it is advisable to book.”

The exhibition will run from Friday, October 1 to Sunday, October 3.

Book your free tickets online at www.stwulframs.org.uk