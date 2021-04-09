St Wulfram's Church in Grantham will ring a bell 99 times tonight following the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, this morning (Friday).

Father Stuart Cradduck, rector of St Wulfram's, said that a 'single muffled bell' will be rung at 6pm tonight.

He added: "We send our love and prayers to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II following the news of her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh death.

St Wulfram's Church, Grantham. (43432078)

"We will post formal arrangements of how you can mark this significant death in the life of our country as soon as possible.

St Wulfram’s is open for prayer everyday from 9am- 4pm."