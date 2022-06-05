An assistant curate has discussed his three years in Grantham ahead of his final service at St Wulfram's.

Father James Titley has been assistant curate at St. Wulfram's church and St. John's Manthorpe for the last three years.

His last service at St Wulfram’s is today (Sunday) and he will be licensed in St Vincent’s Caythorpe on Tuesday at 7pm.

Fr James at the Grantham Vintage Festival earlier this year. (57075524)

Melanie Brown, operations and development manager at St Wulfram's, said: "James has been a valued member of the team here at St Wulfram’s and will be very much missed by both parishioners and colleagues alike."

Fr James has looked back on his time in Grantham, and discussed how he got into the clergy.

How did you get into the career and how did you end up in Grantham?

Fr James during rehearsals whilst accompanying the choirs on the residency at Beverley Minister in August 2021. (57075545)

Perhaps interestingly, I don't come from a religious background. Other than a dabble with Sunday School and the local Methodist youth group when I was a child, the only significant interaction between my family and the church was the usual thing of attending christenings, weddings, and funerals.

I suppose I always had a little niggle of faith (and, interestingly, one of my junior school teachers told me a few years ago that I often said I wanted to be a vicar when I grew up), and it wasn't until I was at university that I began to discover more of what that meant.

I started to attend my local church near Gainsborough, was confirmed, and soon found myself getting involved in lay ministry and helping out with services. After university I began work in the funeral industry which, of course, put me in contact with many different pastoral situations and meeting lots of clergy.

For many years I could sense that God was calling me to do more, and it was in 2013 that I started to discern what that meant and ask the question "does He want me to be a priest?" and it seemed that the answer was yes.

Fr James taking a service at St Wulframs. (57075536)

And so, in 2016 after local and national selection panels, I moved to Cambridge for three years to study Theology and train for the Church. Three years of formation and study led me back to Lincolnshire and the offer of a curacy (a sort of apprentice vicar) at St. Wulfram's and St. John's, Manthorpe. And what a great place to start your life of ministry!

What are some of your highlights from your time here?

There have been many highlights during the past three years. Of course, the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns created a lot of new challenges for someone just starting out in their new role, but these have also proven to be periods of learning and discovery.

Fr James taking the 2nd Grantham Scouts centenary service in September 2021. (57075533)

In my short time in Grantham (and three years in the life of the church really isn't very long) I have experienced all that St. Wulfram's and St. John's offers. Within a few weeks of starting in June 2019, I found myself looking after the church whilst the production of 'Jesus Christ Superstar' was taking place, and just a few months later being involved in the annual beer festival in the church.

These were both new experiences for me in the life of the church. Welcoming so many people to St. Wulfram's for significant services and events has always been a joy - from packed out congregations for carol services and big civic services like Remembrance Day, to small prayer gatherings and fellowship meetings.

It's been a great privilege to work with our young in various ways; serving as chaplain to the local Scouts, being a part of the life of our church schools (the National and Little Gonerby), and working alongside the fabulous church choir.

Fr James and Fr Cradduck taking a service on the banks of the Derwent Reservoir during the youth group away weekend in May 2022. (57075530)

At Manthorpe, it has been a joy to walk alongside a congregation who exhibit such faith even when half of their church was being demolished to make way for refurbishment, and then to witness their renewed zeal for welcoming the community into all that they do with their new hall and facilities there. So so many things to mention!

And I suppose, after over two years of heading the planning team, I can't overlook the Grantham Vintage Festival last month. Grantham House is such a fantastic resource to the church, and it was super to see this event finally happen as we welcomed hundreds of people each day to something new and exciting.

Is there anything you will miss?

To be honest, I will miss pretty much everything about my life and work in Grantham. There is so much potential in this town and its surrounding villages, and it has been a privilege to be a part of and witness some of the good things that happen here.

St. Wulfram's has been a joy of a place not only to work and minister in, but also to share in worship and fellowship - if I was an 'ordinary' resident of Grantham, I am certain this would be my church and the place where I felt at home.

For a huge building it has such a sense of closeness to it, and a depth of prayer and presence of God. One of the joys of working there is that I have often been able to have it to myself, once it is locked up at night, to simply walk around and feel that 'thin space' between the human and divine worlds.

What will I miss the most about Grantham and Manthorpe? Although buildings, services, and activities are special in their own way, it goes without saying that I will miss the people most.

From the day I arrived to find a hamper of basics (and fizz!) on my doorstep as a welcome gift, I have felt nothing but hearty hellos and genuine interest from all who I have met.

I have met so many different people from so many different backgrounds, and my role as a priest and future ministry is so much better for the encounters with all of them!

Could you tell us a bit about what you are doing next?

I will be moving not too far away, to Long Bennington, where I will be taking on the role of 'Interim Time to Change Together Assistant Curate in the Deanery of Loveden' (which is quite a mouthful!).

As part of this role I will be taking on pastoral responsibility for what are known as the Saxonwell and Claypole Groups of Churches (which includes Long Bennington, Foston, Sedgebrook, Allington, Claypole, Fenton, Stubton, Dry Doddington, and Westborough).

I will also be working with the Rural Dean there as part of the 'Time to Change Together' programme to plan and implement what is known as a Local Mission Partnership, looking at new ways of working and collaboration between groups of parishes and clergy.

It is an exciting, yet challenging, time for the Diocese of Lincoln and I am grateful that that the bishops have the confidence in me to be involved in this significant new way of working.

Is there anyone you would like to thank from your time here?

It goes without saying that my thanks go to Fr. Stuart and the people of the parishes of St. Wulfram and St. John, Manthorpe, who have given me a great three years of fertile training ground on which to 'learn the trade'.

I have learnt so much about the church, parish life, and priestly ministry from everyone, and even (and maybe especially) from those who have challenged me.

It is hard to leave a place that you like and feel at home in. Grantham will always occupy a fond place in my memory.