St Wulfram's Church is planning something a little different that will continue to spread Christmas cheer, despite coronavirus cancellations.

Laura Cradduck is planning to run an Advent Calendar Window project this December in and around Grantham, which will involve businesses decorating a window, possibly with a specific theme.

On each day of advent, at least one more window will be lit up, with potential for walking tours so that people can enjoy all of the unique window decorations around the town.