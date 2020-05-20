St Wulframs, Grantham, progresses in 'Finest English Churches' competition on Twitter
Published: 17:03, 20 May 2020
| Updated: 17:07, 20 May 2020
St Wulfram's Church in Grantham has reached the third round of a national competition.
The contest, ran by award-winning performance poet Jay Hulme on Twitter, seeks to find "the finest non-cathedral Church of England churches."
In this knockout-format tournament, St Wulfram's has so far beaten St Mary Redcliffe, Bristol, which boasts the highest spire in the country, and Halifax Minister.
